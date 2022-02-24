Dwight Ramos says playing with PBA veterans a learning experience

DWIGHT Ramos admitted he was excited to once again mix it up against Korea in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers - this time with fans in the stands.

You can understand his disappointed over Korea's withdrawal.

"I was really looking forward to it. I never really got a chance to play in front of a crowd," said the Fil-Am guard. "This is my first time playing here in Araneta [Coliseum] and I was really excited to play against Korea."

Ramos was one of those responsible for Gilas' pair of wins against the Koreans last June in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers which were played in a bubble set-up in Clark, Pampanga.

A lot has changed in the eight months since and Ramos has returned from the Japan B.League to find a completely different Gilas team from the one he played with at Clark.

Learning experience

But just the same, Ramos wants to make this a learning experience.

"We have a different squad this time so I was really excited to see us go against them again," the former Ateneo guard said, taking into account the added boost that the PBA players bring to the national team.

"When you play with the veterans, you have to learn from them, especially on and off the court. They teach me leadership stuff," he said.

"They give their advice so it's helping me as a person, it's helping me on the court, especially with their experience playing more games than I have. Every team I go to, I try to learn especially from the vets," Ramos added.

With no Korea games in the schedule, Ramos is turning his attention to India and New Zealand, with the Indians first on the table come Friday.

He vowed to be at his best as the Philippines seeks an early edge in Group A.

"With the games being reduced to only two games, it makes every game more important because we only have two this window so we have to make sure that we put up a good fight and try to get wins in both of those games," he said.

"India lost but they're a long team. They're tall so given that, they could cause us some problems so we haveto go out there and try to play our hardest, play our own game, and hopefully we get the win tomorrow," he continued.

"And against New Zealand, we'll probably have to learn from the India game and after we get to the India game, then we can start focusing on New Zealand."

