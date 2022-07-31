Fit-again Dwight Ramos back with Gilas for August qualifiers

BACK in full fitness, Dwight Ramos has received the green light to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the August window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"Yes, I'm playing this August," he told SPIN.ph on Saturday at the SLAM Rising Stars event. "I'm all good already, already working out, getting ready for the window."

Ramos missed the Fiba Asia Cup last month due to shin splints, dealing a huge blow for an already-struggling Gilas squad that failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 15 years.

Now that he's good to go, the 23-year-old Japan import is hopeful the national team squad will be at its best for August 25 and 29 games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

"They were in a tough situation but everyone is playing hard, everyone tried their best, but it wasn't the result everybody wanted," he said. "But you learn from that, and you just get better, and hopefully this August, we can do better."

