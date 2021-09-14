Dwight Ramos committed to Gilas, but worried about quarantine protocols

DWIGHT Ramos vowed he won't let his new journey a professional player for the Toyama Grouses in the Japan B.League stop him from suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas.

"I'm always going to be playing for Gilas," he told The Game. "That's always going to be part of my roots."

The 6-foot-4 guard reiterated his commitment to the national team even as he prepares for his first season in Japan, setting his sights on the first window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers this November.

"For this November, I'm just looking at how the quarantine situations are going to be in both countries if I decide to come back," he said.

Ramos burst into the scene in his time with Gilas, averaging 13.8 points on 46-percent shooting from deep, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.3 minutes in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers to help the Philippines sweep Group A.

His intentions may be clear, but the question is will he make it?

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has yet to name a pool for the first window, although coach Tab Baldwin is expected to stick to the same formula of calling up collegiate stars to supplement the nine Gilas cadets under contract.

Gilas is scheduled to face Korea on the road on November 25, before the two teams' rematch in the Philippines on November 28.

Two-week international window

Although the Japan B.League allots a two-week break in their season to give way to the international windows, the biggest hurdle will be the quarantine restrictions the players will have to undergo in both countries.

Fulfilling the 14-day quarantine required for inbound passengers in the Philippines would virtually mean the end of hopes for those playing overseas to be called up.

Nonetheless, Ramos remains steadfast in his commitment to flag and country.

"As long as coach Tab and everybody else wants me there, I'm going to keep trying my best to make it to the window and practice and play for them," he said.

