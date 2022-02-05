Dwight Ramos quick to join Gilas training in Batangas

DWIGHT Ramos is glad to rejoin Gilas Pilipinas for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"I'm excited to come back to the Philippines and represent my country, and also I'm gonna be representing Toyama as I go on and play my best over there. I hope I can make the team proud, continue playing over there in the Philippines, and just represent the B.League, Toyama, and play for my country. I'm excited for everybody and I hope everything goes well," said the 6-foot-4 guard.

Ramos arrived in the country on Friday night and immediately joined the Gilas pool as it began training at Mount Malarayat Golf & Country Club in Lipa, Batangas on Saturday.

He immediately went to work under coach Chot Reyes with Juan Gomez de Liano, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, Tzaddy Rangel, and naturalized Filipino Ange Kouame.

His stint with the national team will see him miss Toyama's next six games, starting with the two-game series against the Ibaraki Robots at Adastria Mito Arena.

Also among the games that Ramos will miss will be the game against Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars at Ukaruchan Arena on March 2, as well as the two-game homestand against the SunRockers Shibuya on March 5 and 6.

Dwight Ramos will miss at least six games in the B.League. PHOTO: Toyama Grouses

If Ramos is able to depart the Philippines immediately after the Fiba window, he will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine upon arrival in Japan.

The earliest he can make his return for the Grouses in the Japan B.League will be on March 9 against Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Toyama currently sits at 14th place with its 13-20 win-loss record.

