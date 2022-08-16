Dwight Ramos fires back at detractor after Gilas' first practice

DWIGHT Ramos clapped back at a fan who questioned if he indeed was at the first Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday.

Responding to posts fueling doubts he was indeed in the country, the Fil-Am guard said that he arrived at 5 a.m. on Monday despite posting an Instagram story of him still being in Los Angeles.

Ramos was one of the first attendees of the national team trainings as coach Chot Reyes buckles down his preparations for the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers this August.

The Philippines is set to face Lebanon on Aug. 25 in Beirut and against Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29 at Mall of Asia Arena.

Dwight Ramos and three other Japan B.League players are joined by a bumch of PBA players in Gilas' first practice for the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

