    Dwight Ramos fires back at detractor after Gilas' first practice

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Dwight Ramos is back after missing the last Gilas outing due to injury.

    DWIGHT Ramos clapped back at a fan who questioned if he indeed was at the first Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday.

    Responding to posts fueling doubts he was indeed in the country, the Fil-Am guard said that he arrived at 5 a.m. on Monday despite posting an Instagram story of him still being in Los Angeles.

    See Ian Sangalang, Jio Jalalon added to Gilas pool for August window

    Ramos was one of the first attendees of the national team trainings as coach Chot Reyes buckles down his preparations for the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers this August.

    The Philippines is set to face Lebanon on Aug. 25 in Beirut and against Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29 at Mall of Asia Arena.

    The tweet was since deleted, but here's a screen shot.

    Dwight Ramos and three other Japan B.League players are joined by a bumch of PBA players in Gilas' first practice for the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

