Will Dwight consider offers from overseas teams? Gilas star responds

DESPITE the growing number of young Filipino talents taking their acts overseas, Dwight Ramos is keeping his attention on what's in front of him.

And that is playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August.

"For me, I'm just focused on what's in front of me, so I'm really thinking about the Asia Cup and Gilas," the fast-rising Fil-American guard said in a SPIN Zoom In livecast on Thursday. "That's what's on my mind."

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

There's no question that Ramos should be a sought-after talent for overseas teams after what he did in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, where he averaged 13.8 points on 43-percent shooting from threes, to go with 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in 25.3 minutes of play.

But the Fil-Am guard isn't really minding those offers, if there are any, as he entrusts those matters to his agent PJ Pilares of Titan Management Group.

"My agent PJ, he's the one that's in contact with other teams and stuff, so he knows more about that than I do," he said. "Whatever's in front of me, if something or if an offer comes in front of me, that's the time I'll believe it, but any other than that is just talk, it's just really rumors for me."

UAAP uncertainty for Dwight

It's a unique situation for Ramos, who is committed to Ateneo but has yet to play for the Blue Eagles with the UAAP yet to resume its competitions in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Even the 6-foot-4 slasher acknowledged the uncertain situation he's in, but being the laidback guy that he is, would rather wait and see.

"It's kind of hard, not knowing when the next UAAP season is gonna be. And so I just kind of take everything as it comes, one tournament at a time. And I'm not really looking [to play] elsewhere," he said.

What's clear to him is Gilas' quest in the continental showpiece in August as the youthful pool looks to build on its development over the past few months.

"Right now, I'm kind of focused on what's in front of me which is the Asia Cup. I think after the Asia Cup, maybe I'll have a different idea to see what's next. I always just take it one step at a time," he said.

"I think the next step is still the Asia Cup, and then I'll just have to see what happens after that."

