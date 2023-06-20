Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dwight Ramos joins Gilas training ahead of trip to Estonia

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    DWIGHT Ramos has participated in Gilas Pilipinas practices which are set to wind down on Tuesday before the team heads to Estonia for the first set of tune-up games in preparation for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

    Ramos on Monday was already seen on the Instagram posts of Gilas head coach Chot Reyes from the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

    Ramos has been a regular in Gilas Pilipinas' recent Fiba stints, having played in all windows of the Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

    So it was no longer a surprise when Ramos’ name was included in the 21-man extended roster of the national team for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

    dwight ramos gilas pilipinas

    Ramos is fresh from a much-needed break from his stint with Levanga Hokkaido in the Japan B.League. He also re-signed with the ballclub during the offseason.

    Gilas is set to wrap up its training camp in Inspire Sports Academy before heading in Estonia where they will play the host country and Finland as part of the build-up for the World Cup.

      They will also go to Lithuania for the continuation of their camp while facing a couple more teams.

