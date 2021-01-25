Dwight Ramos joins Gilas; Kai Sotto only pool member unaccounted for

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PROMISING swingman Dwight Ramos finally rejoined the Gilas Pilipinas training pool on Monday after arriving in the Calamba bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy.

    The 6-foot-5 Ramos came on board the training camp after completing his 14-day quarantine period following his arrival from California.

    "Yes, Dwight Ramos has entered the Gilas bubble," confirmed national team manager Gabby Cui.

      He is the second to the last player expected to join the national team currently preparing for the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

      Ramos’ arrival leaves NBA prospect Kai Sotto as the only other pool member yet to be accounted in the Gilas training camp.

      Counting the 7-foot-3 Sotto, the pool will have a 20-man member including PBA players Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, CJ Perez, Justine Chua, Kiefer Ravena, and Raul Soyud.

      Cadet players meanwhile are consists of Javi Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso, Juan Gomez de Liano, Justine Baltazar, Calvin Oftana, William Navarro, Kemark Carino, and Ramos.

      The PBA special draftees are also part of the pool namely, Isaac Go, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, and Rey Suerte.

      Naturalized player candidate Angelo Kouame likewise joined the pool, although it's unlikely he'll be able to play in the Feb. 18 to 21 window at the Clark bubble in Pampanga.

      The Gilas training camp, which officially began last Friday, is being supervised by coach Jong Uichico and project director Tab Baldwin.

