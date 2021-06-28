Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Dwight Ramos in doubt for Gilas in OQT due to strained groin

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now

    DWIGHT Ramos is in danger of missing out on the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

    Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin admitted that the status of the Fil-Am guard is "not likely" owing to a strained groin that's slow to heal.

    "He's not likely for either game, but these things can change overnight," he said on Monday.

    "With the groin injury, it's not common. Usually these things drag on, and that's what he seems to be experiencing."

    Dwight Ramos in action for Gilas against Korea in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

    Baldwin added that Ramos still wants to play, but that will largely depend on the progress of his injury.

    "He wants to try, but he's in no shape to play," he said.

    Ramos has seized the baton as the go-to guy for the Philippine team, posting averages of 13.8 points on 43-percent shooting from threes, along with 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in 25.3 minutes in Gilas' six wins in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

    Big shoes to fill

    If unavailable, the 6-foot-4 Ramos will leave a big gaping hole for Gilas that will put more pressure on the shoulders of SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos to carry the playmaking role for the Philippines.

    Gilas is set to face off against hosts Serbia on July 1 and Dominican Republic on July 2, both Manila time.

