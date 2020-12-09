Dwight Ramos says Gilas cadets still a work in progress

NOT the superstitious kind, Dwight Ramos said that he never really did anything special before his perfect game against Thailand in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

"I don't have any pregame rituals," he admitted.

Except for one remarkable difference which, he said, has only dawned on him after - one which could be his pregame ritual from now on.

"I ate two Snickers before the game, so that’s something different. Maybe I'll start eating Snickers before the games," he told The Prospects Pod.

PHOTO: Fiba,basketball

Continue reading below ↓

It may or may not be the chocolate bars, but the Fil-Am guard stood out in the first of two games against Thailand, steering Gilas to a 93-61 victory last November 27.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ramos fired 20 points as he went a perfect 7-of-7 from the field along with seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals as he became an overnight sensation for the national team.

The 6-foot-4 swingman, though, knew that with the Philippines trotting out a younger cadets crew compared to the mixed bag Gilas had back in February, onus is really on the players to step up to the plate in Manama.

"From the first game, the ball was probably more in other people’s hands and just more like I had to play a role and get the ball to other people," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"But here, maybe I got a bigger role and without those guys, I have the ball in my hands more. That’s probably the biggest difference."

Continue reading below ↓

Stupendous as his outing was in Bahrain, Ramos believes that he, as well as the rest of the young guns, can still improve more as they develop chemistry heading into the third window this February.

"I'm still getting used to play with everybody, so it is just a solid effort. But we got a lot to improve on and there's just a lot of improvement that's still needed."