Even with Gilas win, Dwight Ramos says Korea match a wake-up call

IF Dwight Ramos was having difficulties dealing with the defense of Korea, he definitely wasn’t showing it.

The 22-year-old Ramos led the attack of Gilas in Wednesday’s match against Korea, topscoring with 16 points while adding five rebounds and two steals in their 81-78 victory highlighted by SJ Belangel’s buzzer-beating triple.

But Ramos admitted he was caught off guard by the physicality displayed by Korea, a learning experience for one of the emerging stars of Philippine basketball.

“Definitely, it was a wake-up call for me. Just the physicality of their players. They really pressured up on me and I just don’t think I was ready for that,” said Ramos.

The 6-foot-4 Ramos is being groomed by Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin to play the point guard position in preparation for taller players in the international game, so the match against Korea, one of the top countries in Asian basketball, got his baptism of fire.

“But as the game went on, I kinda adjusted a little bit, tried to protect the ball a little bit more. It was definitely a wake-up call for me. It shows that we still need a lot of improvement with the way the game was going their way in the first half,” said Ramos.

While he had his share of problems despite the win, Ramos is glad with the team effort Gilas Pilipinas displayed in the victory over Korea.

“That game, it was crazy. Our team made a lot of plays. A lot of people stepped up. I was so surprised that shot went in. Just one of the craziest games I’ve ever played,” said Ramos.

