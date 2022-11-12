Dwight Ramos draws praise from Chot for being 'Tucker stopper'

DWIGHT Ramos was expected to return to his scoring ways with Jordan Clarkson out for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Yet it was the opposite, with the Levanga Hokkaido guard focusing on defense in Gilas Pilipinas' game against Jordan on Friday.

See Chot Reyes glad to see Japeth Aguilar embrace mentor role for Gilas

His assignment was defending Dar Tucker, the Jordanian naturalized player who was counted on to carry the offensive load for the Falcons.

"We talked about it and I told Dwight he was the best match up because of the size and how hard Tucker goes to the basket and his weight and his strength. We felt Dwight was the best matchup for him," said coach Chot Reyes.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Although Tucker put up 14 points in the first half, Ramos made sure to make him bleed for his points in the second half.

Tucker would only score nine in the final two periods as the Gilas defense tightened up after the halftime break en route to the 74-66 road victory.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ramos came up with a solid on-ball defense on a silent offensive night, shooting 2 of 11 from the field and ending up with five points, four assists, and three rebounds.

But this really shouldn't come as a surprise with Ramos being the steals leader in the early goings of the Japan B.League season.

And Reyes couldn't be any thankful for his efforts.

"What a luxury to have a player like Dwight," said Reyes.

"We talked about it, we prepared it for him, and to his credit, he really did his job well. We knew it’s gonna take away from his offense, obviously, but his contribution was mainly to be a Tucker stopper."