Dwight Ramos defends Gilas teammate Mike Nieto from criticism

DWIGHT Ramos defended Gilas Pilipinas teammate Mike Nieto, saying critical fans do not see his invaluable contributions to the team, particularly during the two Fiba-sanctioned competitions the past weeks.

While most Gilas players drew praise during the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Nieto’s play and even his actual inclusion in the pool have come under question from fans on social media.

Mike Nieto doing the little things

But contrary to the sentiments of the netizens, Ramos said the 24-year-old role player’s presence was vital to the campaign, pointing to the little things that the Ateneo forward provides that he said lead to big momentum swings for Gilas.

“I really don’t understand the criticism,” said Ramos during Thursday’s SPIN Zoom In episode. “Everybody that watches the game, you can see how hard he plays. He makes the little plays.

“Sure, he is not out there with the ball, making all these flashy plays that people like to see. But he does play tough defense, he rebounds the ball at his height,” Ramos added.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 23-year-old Ramos cited the 6-foot-2 Nieto’s play against Korea in which he grabbed three rebounds and played quality minutes in each of the two games.

“You can watch the Korea game. He is rebounding the ball over Ricardo Ratliffe. Those are the little things that people might not recognize. But us, as his teammates, we really recognize that and really helps us out,” said Ramos.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ramos also said he missed playing with Mike's brother Matt, who he describes as the consummate court general. It is no secret that the Gilas starting guard is close to the Nietos.

“Matt is really a floor general. He is out there talking and leading us. I miss having him in the bubble, like leading the team and playing against him. It’s my five against his five. I really like playing with those two,” said Ramos.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.