Dwight Ramos celebrates birthday with Gilas win in World Cup

DWIGHT Ramos was glad to come out as a winner on his 25th birthday during the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Ramos received a birthday cake in front of 11,080 spectators at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum following their 96-75 win over China.

The win was all Ramos wished.

See Jordan Clarkson sees himself still playing for Gilas in the future

“That’s all I asked for,” said Ramos, referring to the win. “I was hoping we got at least one. I’m happy that we got one.”

Ramos had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the win, providing support for Jordan Clarkson, who fired 34 points and made five threes, all in the third quarter.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



A guard for Levanga Hokkaido in the B.League, Ramos hailed the entire team for the effort as they fought until the end after suffering four straight defeats.

“It was a team effort. Everyone came out confident and played freely. That’s what coach wanted us from the beginning. There was a lot of ups and downs. A lot of people talking, kinda got to people. I’m just glad to see my teammates out there doing well and playing confidently. I was happy to see that,” said Ramos.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The victory enabled Gilas Pilipinas to secure an invite to the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year. Though Gilas wasn’t able to gain a direct qualification to the Olympics, Ramos remained optimistic.

“Better have a chance than not have a chance,” said Ramos.