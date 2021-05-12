Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, May 12
    FIBA

    Dwight Ramos arrives from US, set to join Gilas bubble

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    DWIGHT Ramos is set to rejoin the Gilas Pilipinas pool in its training bubble at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

    Ryan Gregorio, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) special assistant to the president, confirmed to Spin.ph on Wednesday the arrival of the Fil-Am swingman.

    "He has arrived. He will have to clear the health and safety protocols first," he said in a short text message.

    Ramos has been doing individual trainings in the United States since the national team broke camp back in March.

    The incoming Ateneo star is expected to play a big role for Gilas in its upcoming tournaments, with the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers up first in Clark from June 16 to 20.

    Gilas will meet Korea first on June 16, Indonesia on June 19, and Korea anew on June 20.

    Ramos averaged 12.7 points on 57-percent shooting from deep, to go with 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals in 20.1 minutes of action in the three games he suited up in the qualifiers.

      Aside from the qualifiers, Gilas is also preparing for the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade in July and the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup proper in August in Indonesia.

      The national team resumed its bubble training in late April, with prospective naturalized player Ange Kouame leading the charge and SBP program director Tab Baldwin overseeing the proceedings.
      PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

