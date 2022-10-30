Dwight Ramos and Co.'s arrival from Japan delayed a few days

JAPAN B.League Filipino players led by Dwight Ramos will arrive in the country on November 1 and 2 to join Gilas Pilipinas’ preparations for the fifth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, and Bobby Ray Parks' arrival gives them a few more days to practice with members of the 20-man pool before Gilas Pilipinas faces Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

Gilas is scheduled to put its preparations into high gear this coming week before the team leaves for the Middle East on November 7.

Initially, the plan was for Gilas to practice from October 31 to November 2 to take advantage of the long weekend. Gilas is now looking for additional days of practices with the arrival of Ramos, the Ravena brothers, and Parks delayed a day or two.

The four Japan B.League players are part of the 20-man pool submitted to Fiba for the fifth window of the qualifiers.

Kai Sotto is also included in the pool, but the SBP said it is still in talks with his camp about plans to bring inthe 7-foot-3 Adelaide 36ers center for the fifth window.

The pool also includes reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo of Barangay Ginebra, Calvin Oftana, Roger Pogoy, and Poy Erram of TNT, CJ Perez of San Miguel, Arvin Tolentino and William Navarro of NorthPort, June Mar Fajardo, and Chris Newsome of Meralco.

Ange Kouame of Ateneo, Carl Tamayo of University of the Philippines, Kevin Quiambao of La Salle, and former Ateneo high school standout Francis Lopez are also part of the pool.

However, Fajardo will not be playing as he is recovering from throat surgery.

