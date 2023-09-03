COLUMN: One man's exit musn't steal thunder from heroic Gilas performance

CHICAGO - Amid the welter of media criticism and fans' outcry for his ouster, Chot Reyes stepped down as head coach of Gilas Pilipinas last night.

There will be ample time to mourn or, in some cases, toast Reyes' departure. But now is not the time.

One man's exit should not, even inadvertently, steal the thunder from the 12 Gilas players who made our country proud.

Today, we celebrate Gilas' 96-75 win over China.

Let's rejoice and be happy, allow some moistness in our eyes, and let our weary bodies swell with red, white and blue pride.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That China game, which began to dangerously slip away at halftime, epitomized what we had been missing from our national team the last four games.

Gilas. Puso.

We needed this win to soothe the pain of a hurting basketball nation, whose heart has been bent, mangled, and eventually, shredded into tiny pieces after frustrating losses to the Dominican Republic, Angola, Italy, and South Sudan.

SWEET AFTER THE SORROW

We needed this conquest not only to flex our hoops muscles in the region but as an incentive as well for the team behind the scenes - the 221 staff members of the Local Organizing Committee and the 1,000 plus volunteers - who made sure our hosting was first-class and that it honored our world-renowned reputation of warmth and hospitality.

And most importantly, we needed this victory for our sanity.

Thank you, Jordan Clarkson, for a torrid third quarter from hell that burned China's defense to the ground.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

The Utah Jazz star drilled 11-of-18 field goals and 5-of-10 from 3 to finish with 34 points.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

As I've said ad nauseam, Clarkson was and is a no-brainer as our choice for a naturalized player. In that pivotal third-quarter stretch, he was a one-man siege that made China fold like cheap pancakes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) always gets the flak, sometimes including here. Today, SBP president Al Panlilio deserves his flowers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

When negotiations between Team Clarkson and SBP seriously fractured in late July, it was Panlilio who fixed what nearly broke by taking over the talks hands-on, a heavy-lifting that required him to cut short a very important business trip in Singapore.

Thanks to Panlilio, Clarkson saved us from what would have been an embarrassing 0-5 stint in our own home soil. Imagine the grief.

SUPERSTAR TURN

Let me paraphrase the lyrics from a Simon and Garfungkel song entitled "Mrs. Robinson.":

Here's to you Rhenz Abando. Filipinos love you more than you will ever know..Whoa, whoa whoa.

A star wasn't born on Saturday. A superstar was.

Abando sizzled for 14 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block. He had a tenacity and boundless energy that was infectious. He did justice to the jersey No.23 he wore.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Thank you, too, Kai Sotto, and Ej Edu and Dwight Ramos and the rest of the team for never giving up and helping make this victory possible.

It doesn't happen enough, but when we endure so much misery through the years, nights like tonight make the suffering all worthwhile.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Never been more proud to be a Filipino.