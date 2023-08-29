Dominican Republic win over Angola keeps Gilas hopes alive

GILAS Pilipinas stayed in the race or a place in the second round of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup after Dominican Republic survived Angola, 75-67, on Tuesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Dominican Republic led by as many as 15 and held its ground in the second half even after Angola seized a three-point lead.

Dominican Republic formally sealed its place in the second round by sweeping Group A and left the second spot from the group still up for grabs.

Angola's loss enabled Gilas Pilipinas to stay in contention for a place in the next round, needing a win over Italy by 12 points or more to proceed.

The Dominicans also did it with Karl-Anthony Towns saddled with foul troubles for majority of the contest.

Nursing four fouls, Towns nailed two free throws to increase the lead to 71-65, dousing cold water on a last-ditch Angola comeback threat.

Andres Feliz led Dominican Republic with 17 points and six rebounds, while Victor Liz added 13 points, eight rebounds, and three steals in the win.

Silvio De Sousa finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, but Angola played the final minutes of the game without Bruno Fernando after the NBA player fouled out.