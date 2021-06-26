Dominican Republic releases final 12 for Belgrade OQT

FAMILIAR faces from Dominican Republic await Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

Eloy Vargas and Victor Liz headline the 12-man roster for the Dominicana which was released on Saturday.

The two played in the tuneup game between Gilas Pilipinas and the Dominican Republic in Guadalajara, Spain in the leadup to the 2014 Fiba World Cup.

Vargas, a 6-foot-11 center who last played for Real Esteli in Nicaragua, scored 12 points, while Liz, a 6-foot guard who suited up for Leones de Ponce in the local league, tallied 11 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in the Dominican Republic's 86-79 victory seven years back.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas mentor Tab Baldwin was serving as a consultant for coach Chot Reyes in that game.

Vargas and Liz are two of the five holdovers from the team's squad in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China.

Liz posted 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals, while Vargas got 11.0 points, and 5.4 boards as their side made it through to the second round but finished in 16th place.

Continue reading below ↓

Also among the returnees from that World Cup squad is guard Gelvis Solano, who tallied 5.8 points, 6.6 assists, 2.6 boards, and 1.2 steals in the global hoops tilt, alongside Sadiel Rojas and Rigoberto Mendoza.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Dominican Republic coach Melvyn Lopez also has five players who are currently suiting up in Spain, namely Rojas (UCAM Murcia), Michael Torres Cuevas (Real Betis), Andres Feliz (CB Prat), and Adonys Henriquez (Club Ourense).

Rounding out the roster are Angel Nunez (Mets de Guaynabo), Luis Santos (Bameso), Jhonatan Araujo (GECR Indalo - Uruguay), and Brandone Francis.

Gilas will take on Dominican Republic on Friday.

Only one Olympic ticket is up for grabs in Belgrade.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.