Dillon Brooks shows off boxing moves after late DQ versus Slovenia

AFTER a late disqualification in Canada's win over Slovenia in the 2023 Fiba World Cup quarterfinals, Dillon Brooks made sure he'd still see some action off the court.

Albeit, in a different way.

Brooks, who had a 14-point output prior to his ejection for taunting an opponent, sported a pair of boxing gloves in the dugout tunnel while waiting for his teammates.

There, he was seen doing a shadow boxing routine just as the game ended.

Even in the face of boos and jeers from the Filipino crowd, the Houston forward was very much upbeat and pumped up as Canada moves onto the Final Four of the global showpiece.

As he met the rest of his team in the locker room, Brooks kept the boxing action going with Oklahoma City's Lu Dort, who scored eight.

Luka, SGA on Dillon Brooks' antics

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Luka Doncic was also ejected from the game for a second technical foul for excessive complaining to referees.

The Dallas guard cried foul on the game officiating which he believes to have heavily favored Brooks.

"The referees told one of the guys they're not going to call a foul on (Dillon Brooks) because he's coming at us. I think this is not fair. I know I complained a lot, but I don't think it's fair. They've been playing very physical with me, but if you say that, it's not fair," Doncic stressed.

Still, Luka has some good words for Brooks.

“I think Dillon (Brooks) played great. He was very physical like he always does. A lot of people don’t like him but I respect him for what he does, and he does that stuff really good,” Doncic said about Brooks' on-court antics.

Brooks and the rest of Canada will try to land the knockout punch on an in-form Serbia side led by Bogdan Bogdanovic on Friday for a spot in the World Cup Final.

