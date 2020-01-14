Dickel, Trunic, Arespacochaga listed as Gilas coaches for Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers

HAS Gilas Pilipinas found its coach?

Officials from Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) hasn't made any announcement yet, but it seems like Fiba's official website has already beaten it to the draw.

TNT active consultant Mark Dickel and assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga, alongside Serbian mentor Nenad Trunic, are listed as the coaches for the Philippine team for the first window of qualifiers for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

The Aussie-Kiwi Dickel has been handling the KaTropa since late 2018 following the departure of coach Nash Racela.

Arespacochaga, meanwhile, is the head coach of the Gilas Youth team and has previously served as an assistant coach for the seniors team while also doing the same chores for TNT and Ateneo.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Trunic is the newest face in the group. He previously served as the technical director, coordinator of coaching staff and manager of training technology for Iran's youth program.

The imprint of program director Tab Baldwin is evident in these hires, if indeed true, and might signal the start of the new Gilas program in preparation for the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Spin.ph sought confirmation from SBP officials led by Baldwin and team manager Gabby Cui, but they have yet to respond as of posting time.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

SBP president Al Panlilio previously said that the one who will handle Gilas for the February window, with games slated against Thailand on February 20 and Indonesia on February 23, will just be on an interim basis, with the federation looking to trot out the full-time coach in time for the next series of games in November.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He did say that once the coaches are named, the training for the youth-laden national team will start, hopefully by the month's end.

"Siguro soon. We'll start the buildup as soon as we name the coach," he said.