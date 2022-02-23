How Gilas fared vs New Zealand, India in past matchups

KOREA may be out of the picture, but it doesn't mean that Gilas Pilipinas' job in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers got easier.

The Filipinos are still bracing for a tough draw against New Zealand and India -- opponents that coach Chot Reyes and co. can not take lightly.

Gilas vs New Zealand, India

For one, this will only be the second time that Gilas will play the Tall Blacks in a major competition.

The first, of course, was in the 2016 Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena where the Filipinos made the Kiwis sweat before taking the 89-80 defeat.

Buoyed by naturalized player Andray Blatche's 30 points, the Filipinos also leaned on Jayson Castro, Jeff Chan, June Mar Fajardo, and Troy Rosario to put up a gallant stand against New Zealand.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

However, brothers Tai and Corey Webster were too much as they put up a combined 48 points to flush out the Philippines' hopes of making it to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Philippines also can't be complacent against India.

Although Gilas still holds an all-time record of 18-4 win-loss slate versus the Indians, it was the latter which got the upper hand the last time they collided at the 2016 Fiba Asia Challenge in Tehran.

Catching the Filipinos dozing off, India delivered a 91-83 shocker in the preliminary rounds behind Amjyot Singh's 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Mac Belo led the cadets-laden national team with 21 points, but it was a harbinger of things to come as Gilas skidded out of the tournament at a woeful ninth place.

India's other victories at the Philippines' expense were in the 2004 Fiba Asia Stankovic Cup in Taipei, where it took a 111-93 win in the classification phase; in the 1975 ABC Championship in Bangkok, where the Indians took the 113-69 shocker in the final round; and in the group phase of the 1983 ABC Championship in Hong Kong where the Philippines had to forfeit its games after naturalized players Jeff Moore and Dennis Still were deemed ineligible.

Continue reading below ↓

Despite those defeats, the Filipinos still hold a homecourt advantage for this window.

And in the two times that the Philippines played India in Manila, the former got the better of the latter in emphatic fashion.

Led by legends Bogs Adornado and Robert Jaworski and coached by Tito Eduque, Team Philippines made mincemeat of India in the two times they faced off at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The first was in the group stages where the Filipinos delivered a 36-point beatdown, 109-73, to easily top Group B, before another 26-point rout, 110-84, in the championship round robin en route to the Filipinos' 10-0 romp to claim their fourth Asian crown.

Curiously, the Philippines are a perfect 5-0 against India in the Asian Games.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.