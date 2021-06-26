DWIGHT Ramos is still closely being monitored as he continues to deal with a strained groin just days before the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin admitted that the recovery process for the Fil-Am guard remains slow and has raised alarms on the part of the coaching staff.

"Dwight is a major concern. We're just not seeing any improvement in tne groin muscle," he told on The Chasedown.

"It's been four days now since he got the injury and the trip doesn't help his muscle problems. So we'll see if it will settle down in the next few days."

Ramos was the fulcrum of the attack for Gilas in the 2021 Fiba Asia cup qualifiers, with him averaging 13.8 points on 43-percent shooting from threes, along with 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in 25.3 minutes as he seized the mantle of being the go-to guy for the Filipinos.

The 6-foot-4 guard, though, sat out the Philippines' 79-all stalemate in its tuneup game against China last Wednesday.

If Ramos can't recover in time, it would be a big blow for Gilas' campaign in Belgrade, where it will face hosts Serbia on July 1 and Dominican Republic on July 2 (both Manila time).

"I'm guardedly pessimistic," Baldwin admitted. "There's really no point on making an assessment on something that could change overnight."

Meanwhile, Baldwin said Carl Tamayo is set to rejoin the team's first practice in Belgrade as he has fully recovered from his sprained left ankle.

"Carl will probably go through training this morning," he said. "We'll see if he can get through the live stuff. He's hours away from getting back to being able to contribute."

