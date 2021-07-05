CZECH Republic manhandled Greece, 97-72, to earn its first ever Olympic basketball berth after reigning in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday at Victoria Memorial Arena in Canada (Monday, Manila time).

It was a dominant performance for the Czechs, with five players scoring in double digits led by Patrik Auda's 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Jan Vesely contributed 16 points, nine boards, five assists, and five steals, as Tournament MVP Tomas Satoransky was happy to pick his spots with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Greece cut the lead to just five, 52-47, with 6:45 left in the third frame, but Czech Republic responded with a telling 29-7 assault to stretch the lead to 27, 81-54, entering the payoff period and cruised to the 25-point victory.

Greece falls short in Olympic bid anew

Jaromir Bohacik shot 15 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, on top of four rebounds and two assists, as Ondrej Balvin had 14 points, seven boards, and two dimes in the conquest.

The Greeks have not made it to the Olympics since 2008 in Beijing.

Georgios Papagiannis paced Greece with 14 points and three assists, while Konstantinos Mitoglou and Giannoulis Larentzakis got 12 points each in the defeat.

