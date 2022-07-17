Crafty Kevin Quiambao wants to be like Nikola Jokic for Gilas Pilipinas

DON'T be surprised by Kevin Quiambao's playmaking for Gilas Pilipinas. The young Filipino big man has actually been emulating the NBA's back-to-back MVP.

"Nikola Jokic is my super idol," he said in an interview with Fiba.

See Can fourth time be the charm for Gilas against New Zealand?

Quiambao, with his court vision and dime-dropping, has been one of the few positives for the Philippines so far in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup as the 6-foot-8 21-year-old incoming La Salle rookie has catapulted himself among the tournament's top assist men, tallying a tournament-best 6.5 assists.

That puts him among the best in this tournament with Japan's Yuki Kawamura and Yuki Togashi, Chinese Taipei's Chen Ying-chun, Jordan's Freddy Ibrahim, China's Sun Minghui, and Lebanon's Wael Arakji.

Quiambao did his best Jokic impression to date on Friday in Gilas' 101-59 rout of India where he set his teammates up to tally nine assists, from crafty bounce passes to nifty no-look dimes and crosscourt kickouts.

Continue reading below ↓

Kevin Quiambao helps the Philippines assert its mastery of India. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He is making the move from a traditional back-to-basket center to a more durable power forward under the guidance of coach Chot Reyes and Nenad Vucinic.

"It's been hard. The transition from big man to stretch four is a learning process," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

But like what he has done from the moment he joined the seniors team to the first two games of the continental tilt, Quiambao is just ready to give it his all for Gilas.

Who knows, it could also lead to him being the Filipino version of Jokic in the near future.

"I want to imitate him," Quiambao stated.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.