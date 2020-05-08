COVID crisis can't dampen Chris McCullough's desire to play for Gilas

UNCERTAIN as the times are, Chris McCullough's desire to soon be a naturalized player for the Philippines never wanes.

The charismatic former San Miguel reinforcement continued to entertain fanarts, posting and retweeting drawings of him in Gilas Pilipinas jersey from supporters who would love to see him play as the Philippines' naturalized player.

McCullough posted a fan-made art work of him donning a white Pilipinas jersey with a jersey rack of his old teams behind him.

In one of his retweets, the 25-year-old forward also reposted a drawing of him suiting up in the blue Gilas jersey that the team used in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China.

McCullough has reaffirmed time and again his willingness to represent the country in international competitions after helping the San Miguel Beermen claim the PBA Commissioner's Cup last year.

The 6-foot-9 high-flyer out of Syracuse last played for Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) before the global COVID-19 pandemic forced him to come home to the United States.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has already reached out to McCullough as the federation hopes to fasttrack the latter's citizenship process and include him in its planned pool of naturalized players.

Aside from McCullough, the SBP is also seeking to add Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee and Ateneo slotman Ange Kouame, both of whom have expressed their desire to become naturalized Filipinos.

If things pan out, the federation hopes to have a luxury of choosing a reinforcement for every international competition in the leadup to the 2023 Fiba World Cup, where the Philippines is one of the hosts together with Japan and Indonesia.