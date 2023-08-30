Anthony Edwards brimming with confidence as USA cruises to Round 2

SAFE to say that Anthony Edwards has full faith in Team USA's golden aspirations at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

After the Americans won by an average of 34 points in their three Group C wins, there is no shortage of confidence for Edwards ahead of Round 2 clashes with unscathed Lithuania and Nikola Vucevic's Montenegro side.

Flaunting his sharp wit and quirky personality, Ant-Man had a few strong words to describe the next phase.

"I mean, I think we're gonna win. We're undefeated also," Edwards said as he drew laughs in the post-game press conference.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"I think we have a great chance of winning. We have a great coaching staff, we got great players. Our confidence is at an all-time high so we're not really worried of those guys," he added.

“Pressure? Not at all. I love the game of basketball. It’s fun for me. I go out there and do what I love. I put in the work everyday so there’s no pressure," Edwards said.

The Minnesota ace also gave credit to the squad's depth and reliability as key assets for Team USA the rest of the way.

"(Depth) is super important because some nights, I'm not gonna have it. Guys like Tyrese (Haliburton), Austin (Reaves), Jalen Brunson, all 12 of us can kind of put the ball in the hoop," Edwards said.

"We all just feed off one another and keep it going so it's super important that we have depth," he added.

And for Edwards, the pressure of playing in the global showpiece is the least of his concerns.

Montenegro will be Team USA's first order of duty in the second round on Friday before taking on European powerhouse Lithuania on Sunday.