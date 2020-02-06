Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Compton reunites with Baldwin, Topex in new-look Gilas coaching staff

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ALEX Compton and Topex Robinson have officially been included in the coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas.

    Compton and Robinson were present during Gilas’ first practice on Thursday at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center inside the Ateneo campus, joining Tab Baldwin and Sandy Arespacochaga in the staff headed by interim coach Mark Dickel.

    Compton, head coach of Alaska from 2014 to 2019, rejoins the coaching staff of Gilas after being part of the team in the 2015 Fiba Asia Championship where the Philippines finished second to host China under Baldwin.

    Robinson, meanwhile, is in his first stint with the national team, whether as player or coach. He is currently the coach of Lyceum in the NCAA, and is part of the coaching staff of Louie Alas at Phoenix in the PBA.

      Incidentally, Robinson was also part of the coaching staff of Compton with Alaska before he moved to Phoenix.

