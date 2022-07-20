COLUMN: Time for SBP to swallow its pride and bring Tab back

CHICAGO - Before all hell broke loose, coach Chot Reyes told me he had tuned out social media as a means to deflect the haters and the sound and fury of their angry voices.

That might have been one of the best plays he ever diagrammed.

Because the fan hate that has descended upon Reyes after he drove Gilas to the ditch of a ninth-place finish in the FIBA Asia Cup has boiled over to a much higher, more ruthless level.

And as they say, what you don't know won't hurt you.

I'm not going to pile on here and join the mob, but I'm not willing to say that all this bitterness is unjustified, either.

You can't succeed Tab Baldwin and show no success.

Asked why he took the national team job when he already had a full-time gig at TNT and had been away from the international game for some time, Reyes said he couldn't turn his back on the country's call.

Truly noble.

However, nationalism should also be measured by one's courage to admit that perhaps someone else is better, more equipped to handle the position.

AND THIS IS WHERE THE SAMAHANG BASKETBOL NG PILIPINAS (SBP) HAS FAILED US.

Why the heck did the SBP think that appointing Chot Reyes concurrently as program director and head coach was a brilliant idea?

I mean, Simon needed Garfunkel while Tito had Vic and Joey. To put Chot Reyes in the best slot to win required two bodies in those two positions.

How difficult was it to capture that insight?

Sadly, what's done is done.

But as we endure more days of mourning, we wonder what steps we need to take to stop this vicious cycle of sadness and failure.

I have some ideas.

Revamp our basketball body.

There's too much interpersonal incest at the SBP where recycled corporate figures and friends are the only ones running the federation, a form of nepotism that is getting in the way of real progress from happening.

It's time to bring in other great minds and fresh ideas. Smart people also live outside the MVP group.

I CAN EVEN NAME A FEW. NOLI EALA. ALFRANCHIS CHUA. AND, DARE I SAY, RONALD MASCARINAS.

Also, this mercenarial approach of leaning on Jordan Clarkson and our exports playing in the Japan B. League to carry us from one window to another is lazy, impractical, and unproductive.

Build a team from scratch, develop a core that can assemble and practice regularly and then reinforce it with the Clarksons, Parks and Ravenas of the world whose availability is beholden to their pro teams.

Get the PBA's genuine support in terms of manpower assistance and not just lip service.

And most importantly, beg Tab Baldwin to come back.

