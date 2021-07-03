COLUMN: What SBP can do for Gilas to sustain OQT gains

CHICAGO -- From the wit and wisdom of Kai Sotto: "You either win or you learn."

I know the kid is 7-foot-3, long. I also know he's deep, which is why I wasn't surprised by his smart take on his participation in the OQT in Belgrade.

While suiting up for Gilas, the 19-year old piled a total of 18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in a valiant but losing effort to Serbia and the Dominican Republic.

To hear that Kai --- still our best hope to send a homegrown, full-blooded Filipino to the NBA --- has picked up some notes is very reassuring.

But what about the SBP?

Are the people who run our national program, those geniuses who think they're smarter than anyone in the room, learned as well?

This trip would have been another black eye, akin to the shame we endured at the 3x3 OQT in Graz, Austria. The only difference is that coach Tab Baldwin provided a lot of cover and hope moving forward with his miraculous work on the sidelines.

Just like the PBA, with whom the SBP is related to by partnership, my confidence is thinning with regards to the health and prosperity of our national team.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



So how could the SBP maximize the gains we reaped in Serbia?

I'm not so sure. But here's a clue from someone who knows, Charlie Dy, a highly regarded coach-turned agent whose knowledge in international play is unimpeachable.

Charlie, a behind-the-scenes kind of guy who talks little but does a lot, has seen enough FIBA events to formulate an informed opinion. He has also been credentialed by the NBA on multiple occasions to attend the Summer League in Las Vegas where a bulk of international stars ply their trade.

"This Gilas team has to be kept together and needs to keep competing in tournaments because there is a big difference between playing short tournaments and long leagues. You have to have mental toughness in quick turnarounds because you need to quickly get rid of the emotional hangover of the previous game," said Charlie.

I AGREE. ONE THOUSAND PERCENT.

The ideal team is a coalition of longtime cohorts. It isn't just a part-time group assembled haphazardly and with body parts attached and removed whenever convenient.

Just like writing a column isn't for all writers, "international competition is not for all players and there is a need to adapt to that unique system," Charlie added.

SBP, are you listening?

CHARLES TIU IS THE MAN. I had the good fortune of twice appearing with Charles Tiu at Power and Play with Kom Noli where we discussed the NBA.

It turned out to be one of those rare times in my 28 years of covering hoops where I felt my knowledge of basketball was beneath someone else's.

For a quick, jealous second I thought Charles was simply more prepared given that he had time to prep before the show. But when I heard him call the Gilas-Dominican Republic game live on TV by way of Facebook streaming, I was convinced.

The dude is an Einstein with his incisive analysis that are delivered through carefully parsed words that the common folk like me would understand.

Instead of continually recycling coaches, PBA teams should seriously consider giving Charles a shot.

He is a winner, and a nice guy off the court, too, I am told. He won't disappoint.

