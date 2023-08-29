Long been on Italy radar, Clarkson faces tough outing in must-win Gilas game

IT’S going to be another long night for Jordan Clarkson on Tuesday.

Italy made no mincemeat about its plan to try and contain the high-scoring Utah Jazz star in a crucial Fiba Basketball World Cup game against Gilas Pilipinas at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Clarkson leads the Philippines in scoring with an average of 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in two games so far, which Gilas both lost against Dominican Republic (87-81) and Angola (80-70).

But at the same time, he’s just averaging less than 35 percent shooting from the field, including a 7-of-21 performance in the loss against the Angolans.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Expect the going to get even tougher for Clarkson against the Azzurri in their 8 p.m. match up.

“The Philippines, like the Dominican Republic, have a single great player, and all around them, there’s a good team,” said Italian veteran big man Luigi Datome.

“For sure, it’s very important to limit this player.”

The Azzurri, unbeaten in seven friendlies prior to the World Cup, were favored to top Group A but now finds itself in a must-win situation after an 87-82 loss to Dominican Republic.

Italy (1-1) found no answer against Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnessota Timberwolves who went for 24 points on 4-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, while adding 11 rebounds and three assists.

But the 35-year-old Datome, who previously suited up for the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, said it would be hard to contain Clarkson, a former NBA Sixth Man awardee, as he tries to lead an embattled Gilas side that is fighting for dear life of making it past the first round of the group phase.

“You cannot stop them. They’re so go good,” he said of the 31-year-old NBA player and the rest of Gilas. “You have to limit them with teamwork and pay attention to the others because they’re all good players.”