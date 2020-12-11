Clark set to host February window of Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers

CLARK has been given the hosting rights for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Fiba announced the news on Friday, giving Gilas Pilipinas the home edge as another bubble will be set for February 2021.

Games for Group A, which also includes Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand, will be held in the country to determine the teams which will qualify for the continental tiff next year in Lebanon.

Gilas, which fielded an all-cadets team, is coming off a successful two-game sweep of Thailand in the Manama bubble to hold an immaculate 3-0 win-loss record.

The Philippines is slated to take on Indonesia and Korea in the said series of games, needing one more win to formalize its entry to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

Aside from Group A, games for Group C, which is composed of Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Hong Kong, are also being held in Pampanga.

Clark is coming off a successful staging of the PBA bubble, where Ginebra reigned supreme and captured the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup title.

Aside from Clark, Fiba also named Tokyo, Manama, and Doha as the other hosts for the third window bubbles.

Tokyo will host Group B games, which has Japan, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, and China, while Manama will still host Group D, which is composed of Lebanon, Bahrain, India, and Iraq, and will now have Group F, which has Jordan, Kazakhstan, Palestine, and Sri Lanka. Doha, meanwhile, will have Group E games for Iran, Syria, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

So far, only Lebanon and Bahrain have gained tickets to the continental tiff after the second window of the qualifiers.

