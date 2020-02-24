CJ Perez wastes no time, rejoins Gilas 3x3 practice after Jakarta game

FRESH from his stint with Gilas Pilipinas in its 100-70 win over Indonesia in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, CJ Perez wasted no time rejoining the national 3x3 team's practice on Monday at Gold's Gym Sheridan.

There was no sign of fatigue from the incoming sophomore as the Columbian stalwart made up for lost time and reconnected with peers Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, and Mo Tautuaa.

"Ganoon talaga, sacrifice lang. Para sa bayan ito kaya dapat gawin kung ano makakaya natin," said Perez, who arrived early Monday morning after posting 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists in the game in Jakarta.

"Sobrang blessed na nagising ako kanina na may lakas at naka-practice ako ng maayos ngayon."

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

It's a positive sign for the Philippine side, with the 2020 Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament fast approaching.

But Perez admits that there's still a lot of ground to cover, especially with him and Tautuaa engrossing themselves to the international 3x3 play.

"Nag-aadjust pa kasi kami ni Mo eh. Si Josh at si Alvin talagang bihasa na sa laro ng 3x3. Iba talaga siya doon sa SEA Games," he said.

"Hindi naman madali yung SEA Games, pero mas mahirap yung mga Europeans ang kalaban mo dahil laro talaga nila ito eh. Kaya sana makuha na namin in the next few days yung laro ng real 3x3. Kailangan ko pa magpalakas ng katawan dahil bugbugan pala talaga yung 3x3."

Lucky for the team, they have trainer Stefan Stojacic giving them the tricks of the trade as they absorb every lesson they can before the Serbian mentor leaves the country on Thursday.

"Uuwi na si Coach Stefan sa Thursday kaya sinasamantala namin yung time niya dito. Kailangan namin bilisan na matutunan yung techniques na tinuturo niya," said Perez, grateful for the learnings he absorbed in their short time together.

"Malaking tulong sa amin sila coach kasi lumalakas yung katawan namin sa kanila. Tapos matalino pa maglaro. It's an honor na nandito sila."

The Filipinos are preparing for a tough Pool C draw, where they are set to face off against Slovenia, France, Qatar, and Dominican Republic.

But Perez knows that no matter how tall the task is, it will all boil down on one's preparation, especially with only three tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics up for grabs in Bangalore, India this March 18 to 22.

"May future kami na nakikita, pero pinaghahandaan pa namin ng pinaghahandaan yung mga magiging laro," he said.