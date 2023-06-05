CJ Perez playing in PBA on Tour even when he doesn't have to

ANTIPOLO – CJ Perez is set to play for two more games for San Miguel before putting his full attention on Gilas Pilipinas’ build-up for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

SMB coach Jorge Gallent said Perez is in line for a Gilas call-up, but will still play for the Beermen on Wednesday against Rain or Shine at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, and on Saturday against Meralco in an out-of-town contest in Tiaong, Quezon.

“Yes, I think so,” said Gallent when asked if Perez will be called up for the national team. “He is going to concentrate sa Gilas but I know that he is going to play until Saturday and then he is going to the Gilas team which I think he has to prepare also. We have a big achievement there and we wish them all the best.”

Perez played his first game in the PBA on Tour against Barangay Ginebra, compiling 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists in first competitive game since he helped Gilas capture the gold in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia last May 16.

Gallent said Perez wanted to play in preparation for the Gilas build-up as well.

“CJ really wanted to play because he is gearing up also because I think he is getting, not naman out of shape but out of basketball rhythm. I’m just happy na he played today.”

Gallent said he is glad that Perez is still trying to help the team through his appearances in practice and in the PBA on Tour exhibition series.

“I think he will play until our game against [Meralco in] Quezon so that’s a good blessing for us kasi we have a lot of people down. But CJ is here and he is here to help us,” said Gallent.