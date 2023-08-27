CJ Perez always ready as he faces Angola again in Fiba World Cup

CJ PEREZ vividly remembers his last game against Angola during the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup. He considers it his best performance during that tournament when he had 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

The two-time World Cup campaigner said the Angola game is one of the games that he watches repeatedly if there is a point in time that he needs a boost in confidence.

“Pinapanood ko din talaga ‘yung game na ‘yun kahit dati pa kasi parang memorable para sa akin ‘yun,” Perez admitted in describing that match that Gilas lost in overtime, 84-81, in Foshan, China.

Perez is set to face Angola again on Sunday night in this year’s World Cup, a must-win for the Philippines in their bid to make it past the first round.

But the San Miguel star’s start to the Fiba Basketball World Cup saw him riding the bench against Dominican Republic, a game which Gilas Pilipinas lost, 87-81, on Friday night.

Perez, though, said he is not feeling blue about not playing in the Dominican Republic game as it is the prerogative of the coaches on who will be fielded in the game, based on their strategy.

“Sila coach naman, may plan sa game na ‘yun,” said Perez. “For me, hindi ko pinepersonal ‘yung mga ganung bagay. Sila coach, may plan sila.”

Perez is also not losing his confidence from that benching, as his mindset is always to stay engaged in the game, whether or not he enters the game, prepared to enter the floor against Angola once his number is called.

“I’m just staying ready. Kapag tawagin ‘yung pangalan ko o hindi, stay ready lang,” said Perez.

“Focus lang ako. Focus lang kami sa goal namin. Para sa sarili ko, ready lang ako and focused. ‘Yung mindset ko talaga, sineset ko sa game (against Angola),” Perez said.