Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Apr 26
    FIBA

    Standhardinger, Arvin Tolentino beef up shorthanded Gilas days before SEAG

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Christian Standhardinger Gilas practice
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    GILAS Pilipinas held practice for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games for the first time since the conclusion of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals with only 11 players showing up on Wednesday night at the Meralco Gym.

    tim cone gilas practice

    Christian Standhardinger of Barangay Ginebra was the lone player from the recently-concluded PBA Finals who showed up in practice, joining CJ Perez and Chris Ross of San Miguel, Chris Newsome and Aaron Black of Meralco, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of NLEX, and Sean Anthony of NLEX.

    NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino arrived midway through practice to bring the players turnout to 11, counting college players Mason Amos of Ateneo and brothers Michael and Ben Phillips of La Salle from what started as a 28-man pool.

    RR Pogoy has been ruled out due to injury while Mikey Williams and Jamie Malonzo have already begged off from the SEA Games campaign.

    June Mar Fajardo said on Wednesday he's in doubt for the 'redeem' bid.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    READ: Gilas pool shrinks further as Fajardo out of SEA Games

    Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone was also present in the Wednesday practice in his capacity as an assistant of Chot Reyes at Gilas.

    As of posting time, Gilas Pilipinas was in the middle of practice and was not yet available for comment as to the reason for the lean attendance with nine days to go before the opening of the SEA Games in Cambodia.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Gilas assistants Jong Uichico and Josh Reyes were also present during the practice.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again