Chris McCullough gets fans excited by posting Gilas jersey on IG

CHRIS McCullough got Filipino basketball fans excited once again following a post on his social media account.

The former San Miguel import posted a photo of a Gilas Pilipinas jersey, which has already generated nearly 3,000 likes.

The post once again got the attention of fans as they continue to wait if McCullough will be able to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the future.

McCullough has expressed his interest to play for Gilas Pilipinas as a naturalized player since last year when he played for San Miguel in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio said they have already gotten in touch with McCullough with regards to his interest to become a naturalized player but admitted talks are still in a very early stage.