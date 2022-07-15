Chot tunes out bashers as he focuses on Gilas' 2023 Fiba World Cup drive

GILAS Pilipinas winning its first game in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup still couldn't spare coach Chot Reyes from fan vitriol, with the outcry still going strong for his ouster even after the Philippines' 101-59 rout of India on Friday.

But like what he has echoed since his return to the helm, the outspoken mentor just shut off those criticisms.

"I have a secret: I don't read those comments. I am completely locked off my my social media accounts, so I don't see those comments," he said.

"Of course, people tell me and they let me know, but in the end, the way I see it is that I've been given this job, I didn't volunteer for it, and I did not apply for it. I was happily retired and doing my work enjoying my life coaching my professional team, but my predecessor stepped down so somebody has to do the job."

Reyes was tapped to replace Tab Baldwin earlier this year and reiterated that it took him a lot before deciding to return to the national team.

"It took a long time for me to accept it because I knew how difficult the job. I was given this job in February, so I'm here for what? Four months only, and we haven't had the opportunity to get our best players yet until today. Up to this very point, we still don't have a chance to get our best team together."

As painful as the words thrown at Reyes, he also understood that it comes with the job.

"I know that all of the negative comments comes with a job, it comes with the territory. I know in my heart that I am doing my work, I'm doing it for my country. There is no other intention behind it except to serve my country and that's the only way I know how to serve my country," he said.

To Reyes, what matters most to him is to deliver on Gilas' ultimate goal which is to compete in the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

"I'm just keeping myself focused on the big picture, and the big picture is to make sure that we put together the best team for the World Championships in 2023," he said.

"So everything we're doing now is preparation and build up for 2023. And that's where people can judge me: how well the team plays because by that time, I am sure we would have put together our best team."

"We did a very poor job in the Southeast Asian Games. I took responsibility and accountability for that, I did not blame anyone or anything. But all of those things, that's all part of the process. These losses, the difficulties, the adversity, and I always tell the players to just keep focused on the big picture, and that if we can consistently overcome these adversities, it will just make us stronger for 2023."

