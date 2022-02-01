Chot says he was surprised to hear Tab was stepping down

COACH Chot Reyes said even he was caught off guard when the offer came for him to return to the Philippine national basketball team following the resignation of program director Tab Baldwin.

But he said he can never turn his back on flag and country.

"I was very surprised when chairman MVP called me to a meeting with Pres. Al Panlilio and boss Ricky Vargas to inform me that coach Tab was stepping down and asking me if I was willing to coach Gilas again," he said.

Reyes was reinstated to his old post in charge of Gilas on Monday, his fourth tour of duty with the national team.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) also called Reyes' hiring a "sensible choice" as Baldwin opted to focus on the four-peat bid of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 84.

Chot Reyes will again call the shots for Gilas Pilipinas as Tab Baldwin focuses on the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

"While I know how difficult and oftentimes thankless this job can be, in the end, I cannot turn down a chance to serve my country. The task at hand is daunting, that's why we ask for everyone's prayers and support as we give it our all. #parasabayan"

Gilas is set to play a brutal schedule of four games in five days from Feb. 24 to 28, facing Korea, New Zealand and India.

Curiously, Reyes is still expected to remain at the sidelines for the TNT Tropang Giga once the PBA Governors' Cup resumes on Feb. 11.

