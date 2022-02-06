Chot Reyes willing to work with Tab Baldwin in Gilas buildup

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said he is very much open to working with Tab Baldwin in the run-up to the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

"I'm very open to continued consultation and discussion with coach, consulting him and working with him," the veteran coach told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala.

Reyes' return to the Gilas was met with criticism, all the more because of talk that Baldwin was pushed aside just 16 months away from the global conclave.

But the nine-time PBA champion coach clarified that there really was no animosity to talk about.

Vucinic proof

Reyes enlisting former New Zealand coach Nenad Vucinic as part of his coaching staff for the February window of the Asian qualifiers is another proof that there's rancor between him and Baldwin.

"The fact that coach Nenad is here shows our desire to provide that continuity. Yun ang natutunan natin, na di pwedeng putol-putol. Same thing here. There has to be continuity, there has to be flow in 2023," he said.

Reyes actually was the one who introduced Baldwin to Philippine basketball when the American-Kiwi mentor was hired as a consultant for the 2013 Fiba Asia Championship here in Manila and subsequently for the 2014 Fiba World Cup in Spain.

Pressed for time as he was, Reyes said the coaching staff and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) have began discussions on how to rise up to the challenge after losing the past two years to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of those discussions have already involved extending the program all the way to the youth level, saying, "We want to go way back."

"We're already thinking all the way back to Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, ano ang plano natin? The wheels are starting to turn including the coaching all the way through, ano yung magiging coaching natin moving forward? Except that we're not going to be able to come out with a program until after the window," he said.

Getting through the February window, though, will be Reyes' foremost concern for Gilas as he hopes that key players from this series of games, especially the likes of Ange Kouame, Dwight Ramos, and Juan Gomez de Liano, will still be part of the program once the 2023 Fiba World Cup unfolds in August next year.

Work in progress

"Hopefully, there will be a lot of players in this team who are going to make it all the way to 2023," he said. "For now, the best way to characterize is it's a work-in-progress team, a team that will be competitive in February kasi maglalaro tayo sa harap ng ating mga kababayan, nakakahiya naman.

"We're playing here, gusto naman natin lumaban. I don't know if we can win, but at least we'll put up some good competition, a good fight. We owe it to the Filipino people.

"I guess for the program, the goal is the continued development of those young kids in preparation for 2023 because while the games at the end of February are no bearing, they're still valuable and they're part of the growth process and we have to treat it as such.

"Pag di natin sineryoso to, sayang naman yung opportunity to compete and get ready, to learn about ourselves and the competition moving forward to 2023."

