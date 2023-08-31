Chot takes 'full responsibility' for Gilas’ woeful World Cup campaign

CHOT Reyes was man enough to take full responsibility for the failure of Gilas Pilipinas to register a single win in the FIBA World Cup that denied the team an outright berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As national coach, Reyes said he’s answerable for the outcome of the Filipinos’ campaign in the quadrennial event which hit rock bottom on Thursday following an 87-68 loss to South Sudan at the start of the classification phase.

The setback – the fourth straight for the host – coupled with a win by China over Angola (83-76) and Japan overcoming Venezuela (86-77) in Okinawa, formally booted out the country in the tough race for the lone Asian Olympic berth at stake in this year’s World Cup edition.

Reyes took the responsibility for the letdown.

“I take full accountability. I take full responsibility,” said Reyes in a forlorn voice during the post-game presser.

The 60-year-old mentor also admitted saying his apology to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan after Gilas’ fell short of advancing to the second round of the group stage by losing all of the team’s three games in Group A.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Asked if he also owes this basketball-crazy nation a similar apology, Reyes said he already did a lot of times in the past.

“I’ve had, numerous times,” Reyes stressed. “I’ve already said I’m really sorry that we were not able to deliver.”

Gilas has one more game left in the tournament against Asian rival China on Saturday in which pride and honor will be at stake for the national team.