Chot explains why spreading minutes among Gilas players is tricky

SPREADING MINUTES for Gilas Pilipinas players at the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup has been a difficult balancing act for coach Chot Reyes and a hot topic among fans.

Reyes said each Gilas player already has the understanding that he won’t always receive major minutes during their stint with the national team, encouraging every single one to make the most out the playing time.

“Coaching a national team is always tricky with regards to minutes,” said Reyes after Gilas lost to Italy, 90-82, in their final group stage game. “We actually talked about it as a team.”

“Take a look at Italy. They played eight players, three players didn’t play and one player got one minute. Regular teams, they have an eight-, nine-man rotation. It’s really hard to find minutes for 12 guys,” said Reyes.

Reyes cited the case of Rhenz Abando, one of the players that fans want to see with more court time.

Reyes said: “If we play Rhenz more, that means somebody who is playing well, like in the first game Scottie [Thompson] was playing really well and Roger [Pogoy], would have to sit. So it’s always a question of give and take. And he shares the same position as Jordan [Clarkson]. It’s really difficult. We have to make compensations when we spread out the minutes.”

Reyes said the coaching staff is trying its best to give all the players minutes in every game.

“We try as much as possible to get everybody minutes. But every coach will tell you, unless you are an All-Star team or Team USA, it’s really difficult," said Reyes.

"It’s an understanding that we have on our team. Everyone who is on the team, they know that. They have to make an impact in whatever, if they have a lot of minutes or if they have few minutes,” said Reyes.