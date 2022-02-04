Unfortunately, Gilas can't bring in Mikey Williams for Fiba event

MIKEY Williams has established himself as a top player for TNT, but the shifty Fil-Am rookie unfortunately can't be the same for Gilas Pilipinas.

TNT and concurrent national coach Chot Reyes shot down the possibility of enlisting Williams for the Gilas pool in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers as he can't considered a local in Fiba-sanctioned tournaments.

"We'd love it to happen sana but I don't think that's going to be possible," he told Spin Zoom In on Thursday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Williams' situation is pretty much the same as those of Stanley Pringle, Christian Standhardinger, Chris Ross, and Mo Tautuaa - fellow Fil-foreigners who all failed to obtain a Philippine passport before the age of 16.

Under Fiba rules, such players can only play for their national teams under the naturalized players quota.

Kouame has naturalized spot

Gilas already has Ange Kouame as its naturalized player, but the former UAAP Rookie of the Year will be hardpressed to man the paint for the Philippines for the Group A games at Smart Araneta Coliseum in late February.

Continue reading below ↓

Reyes said that with the time restrictions he's dealing with, the option of calling up players from other PBA teams is already out.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Bringing in TNT players made the most sense for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) under the situation.

"We don't have any more time to get other players pa. Ayaw na rin namin i-disrupt yung PBA schedule kasi if lalo nating i-disrupt yung PBA schedule, lalong naaapektuhan ang Gilas in the long-term," Reyes said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"At least yung TNT, magkakakilala na at nagkakaamuyan na sila. They already have a system in place na we could run. That's why we thought this was the best solution given the limitations."

Aside from Kouame, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, William Navarro, Tzaddy Rangel, and Jaydee Tungcab compose the current pool for the February window.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.