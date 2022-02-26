Chot Reyes rues Gilas turnovers, errors: ‘There’s a lot to improve’

COACH Chot Reyes wasn't in celebratory mood after Gilas Pilipinas' win, noting the mistakes that the Filipinos committed in the game against India in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"We had 17 turnovers, we missed some open shots, some missed defensive assignments. But at least, the important thing is that we learn and we continue growing in the process," he said after the 88-64 win.

"Obviously to get the W is always important, but that’s tempered with the fact that we know we’ve got a long way to go. We know that there’s a lot to improve in the game," he said.

The Philippines has only fought New Zealand once, when the Tab Baldwin-mentored team gave it all they could in the 2016 Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Manila only to fall, 89-80.

The Philippine team could be without Troy Rosario in the game against New Zealand.

Avenging that loss would be a tall task for Gilas, but Reyes and Co. are pleased to get a ahot.

"We’ve played New Zealand in the past and we know the style of game that they play. From time to time, they change players but the style remains the same. They’re very tough, they’re physical, they get in your grill, they pressure, and we have to be ready for that," he said.

"I think we have to relish the opportunity to be tested with really good competition. And that’s the mindset we’re going to take to Sunday’s ball game."

