Chot recalls Argentina game to stress RdO's unwavering commitment to Gilas

CHOT Reyes is rarely at a loss for words, but the multi-titled coach said he was exactly that upon hearing about Ranidel De Ocampo's decision to retire.

De Ocampo was a 15-year veteran who won six PBA championships in his PBA career. But more than that, he was one of the pillars of the Gilas Pilipinas team under Reyes that put the Philippines back on the world basketball map.

That was the reason Reyes turned emotional about the retirement of the 6-foot-6 forward who was perfect for the coach's dribble-drive system while playing alongside Jimmy Alapag, Jayson Castro, Marc Pingris, and Larry Fonacier, among others.

"To be honest, I’m a bit at a loss what to say as I want to say a lot, because that’s how much RDO means to me," Reyes told Spin.ph. "I'm still putting together my thoughts but easily, Del is one of the most dedicated players I’ve had the opportunity to coach."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

With De Ocampo flourishing in the stretch-4 position, Gilas finished second to Iran in the 2013 Fiba Asia Cup in Manila to book a return to the 2014 World Cup, where the Philippines gave the world's top teams giant scares.

But in Reyes' book, no performance underlined De Ocampo's value to Gilas better than the memorable group game against then world No. 3 Argentina in Seville, Spain on September 2, 2014.

The former St. Francis of Assisi College product topscored with 18 points in that game that saw the Philippines overcome a 15-point deficit to lead an Argentina team bannered by NBA players Luis Scola and Andres Nocioni by one with two minutes left.

However, three Nocioni free throws and a late Castro turnover allowed Argentina to survive the scare, 85-81.

De Ocampo, Reyes bared, never got to play in that endgame after his whole body cramped up going up against Argentina's NBA-caliber frontline. But there was no doubt in the Gilas coach's mind that RdO would've played if he could.

"It's hard to forget his performance vs Argentina in the 2014 World Cup," he added. "Unfortunately, his whole body cramped up so bad guarding and being guarded by NBA vets Scola, Oberto, and Hermann the whole game that he physically could not even stand up, much less play in the endgame."

"Who knows, the result may have been different if he was on the floor for that final play?" Reyes said.

Despite the loss, Reyes believes the unwavering resolve and steadfast commitment that De Ocampo showed to the Gilas cause best defined his career, among other outstanding qualities, both as a player and person.

"Two words describe Del best: Perfect Teammate," Reyes said.

PHOTO: Fiba.com