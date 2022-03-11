Gilas picks Tautuaa over Mikey as naturalized player. Chot explains

THE much-awaited Gilas Pilipinas debut of Mikey Williams will have to wait as the coaching staff decided to bring in San Miguel big man Mo Tautuaa as the naturalized player for the 31st Southeast Asian Games campaign.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes said the coaching staff picked Tautuaa over other Fil-foreign prospects including Williams to be part of the 16-man men's basketball pool after SEA Games organizers limited teams to one naturalized player each.

Williams' possible inclusion in the Gilas roster for the SEA Games has sparked excitement since the biennial meet is not a Fiba-organized competition where only one naturalized player is allowed per team.

In the 2019 SEA Games, Gilas Pilipinas was able to field two naturalized players in Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle, just like the year before during its campaign in the 2018 Asian Games.

But that won’t be the case for the SEA Games in Hanoi.

Chot explains choice

With naturalized player Ange Kouame out, Reyes said the Gilas coaching staff felt the team needed to bring in more size than scoring for the Hanoi title defense.

“We can only bring one naturalized player and we felt we need size because we have reports of the other countries having big naturalized players,” said Reyes. “We thought that it will be best for us to tap Mo Tautuaa instead."

