Chot eyes other players as injured Tamayo out for Gilas: 'We go next man up'

ANTIPOLO – Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes is moving forward after the national team suffered another injury bug with Carl Tamayo not making it to the fifth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Chot on Carl Tamayo injury

Tamayo has begged off from contention in the coming games of Gilas Pilipinas against Jordan and Saudi Arabia as he has yet to recover from a sprained ankle he suffered last October 19 during University of the Philippines’ match against University of the East.

“So we just go next man up,” said Reyes on Saturday after Tamayo announced during the UAAP games that he won’t make it for the upcoming Fiba window.

Reyes said the team already knew about Tamayo’s situation, which adds to injuries to pool members June Mar Fajardo and Chris Newsome.

But Reyes said a lot of players can still step in and fill the shoes of the injured players, Tamayo included, with the big pool that was formed for the fifth window against Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

“Alam naman na namin ‘yun that he couldn’t make it. The reason why there is a pool is because we knew that not everyone will be available. People are going to be injured. People are going to have other issues,” said Reyes.

Tamayo’s decision to skip Gilas for the window leaves Ange Kouame of Ateneo and Kevin Quiambao of La Salle as the remaining college players who are part of the pool that are healthy.

“They’ve been coming to practice religiously… So like I said, whoever is available and healthy, then those are the players who are coming with us in Jordan,” said Reyes.

