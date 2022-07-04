Chot or Nenad? Who will coach Gilas in Fiba Asia Cup?

WHO will call the shots for Gilas Pilipinas come the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia?

That's the burning question for Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) as the attention shifts to the continental showpiece at the conclusion of the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Nenad Vucinic has done a tremendous job leading a youthful Gilas side in its pair of friendlies against Korea as well as its qualifying games against New Zealand and India.

Chot Reyes, meanwhile, remains as the team's official head coach and program director since he took over Tab Baldwin's post last January.

Chot Reyes or Nenad Vucinic?

For Reyes, though, labels hardly mean anything.

"It doesn't really matter," he said after the Philippines' 79-63 win over India on Sunday. "It's going to be a combination."

The two have been working hand-in-hand since the February window, with Vucinic serving as an assistant to Reyes up to the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi before the Serbian-Kiwi mentor was appointed to take over for the last four matches.

That set up will remain as is, at least for the following week, as Reyes wraps up his obligations for TNT Tropang Giga in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup.

Holding a 7-2 record, TNT will play its last two elimination games facing San Miguel on Thursday and Ginebra on Sunday, both at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"Coach Nenad will have to continue training because I'm coaching in the PBA," said Reyes, with the national team poised to reconvene on Wednesday to begin its buildup for the Jakarta tilt.

"I have a game on Thursday and Sunday, so we'll need coach Nenad to continue training and preparing the team."

