    Chloe Isleta ends PH drought in pool by winning 200m backstroke gold

    by Reuben Terrado
    6 hours ago
    Swmming gold medallist Chloe Isleta with POC president Bambol Tolentino.

    HANOI - Chloe Isleta became the Philippines' first gold medalist in swimming at the 31st Southeast Asian Games after ruling the women's 200-meter backstroke at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace on Monday night.

    Isleta clocked two minutes, 18.60 seconds to end the Philippine drought on the pool. She won by more than a second over runner-up Nurul Fajar Fitriyati of Indonesia [ 2:19.79] as
    Mia Millar of Thailand clocked 2:19.90 to take the bronze.

    Islata's feat comes after a silver by Jessica Joy Geriane in the women's 50m backstroke and a bronze from Miranda Cristina Renner in the women's 100m freestyle.

