Jeff Moore arrival 'icing on the cake' in upcoming NCC reunion, says Engelland

AN iconic 80's band of Philippine basketball aces is getting back together.

Team USA deputy coach and former PH naturalized player Chip Engelland confirmed a forthcoming reunion of the Northern Consolidated Corp. team.

Despite his busy schedule with the second round-bound American side at the 2023 Fiba World Cup in Manila, Engelland bared plans on meeting up with the NCC aces 'next week.'

"Since the Gilas national team has been playing every other night with the U.S., we do have something planned next week," Engelland said.

"It hasn't happened yet. I've heard from them but hopefully, we’re going to connect. It’s going to be Samboy Lim (who) I'm going to see privately, Allan Caidic, Franz Pumaren, Hector Calma — a really good crew," he added.

With a decorated resumé for the Philippines, including the 1985 Fiba Asia Championship and Jones Cup titles under the late Ron Jacobs, Engelland gave credit to an ace pair that was integral to their historic successes in the 80's — one of whom is Manila-bound in the next few days.

“That one’s gonna be the icing on the cake. (Jeff Moore) is one of the great teammates I’ve had. The Jones Cup championship doesn't happen without Jeff Moore (and) Dennis Still," Engelland said.

"We had a great all-around team. That's why we still stay in contact because it really was special. With Ron Jacobs at the helm, Mr. (Danding) Cojuangco as the boss, and Henry — his brother — as our team manager, it really was special," he shared.